Save Face - Another Kill For The Highlight Reel

Published: 12:16 pm, February 09, 2022 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

On a first listen, you might think New Jersey’s Save Face have written an album parodying My Chemical Romance, but if they were on Broadway. You probably aren’t far from the truth.

A far cry from their 2018 debut album ‘Merci’, ‘Another Kill For The Highlight Reel’ is an eccentric and deeply unapologetic theatrical force with emo- pop firmly at its core, lyrically driven by death, blood and vampires.

Though amusing, the album doesn’t quite hit nostalgia, but more endearing confusion. You really do have to commend them, though, for sticking it out consistently over 11 tracks.