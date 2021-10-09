Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Save Face - Another Kill For The Highlight Reel

The album doesn’t quite hit nostalgia, but more endearing confusion.
Label: Epitaph Records
Released: 9th October 2021
Rating: ★★
Save Face - Another Kill For The Highlight Reel
Published: 12:16 pm, February 09, 2022Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

On a first listen, you might think New Jersey’s Save Face have written an album parodying My Chemical Romance, but if they were on Broadway. You probably aren’t far from the truth.

A far cry from their 2018 debut album ‘Merci’, ‘Another Kill For The Highlight Reel’ is an eccentric and deeply unapologetic theatrical force with emo- pop firmly at its core, lyrically driven by death, blood and vampires.

Though amusing, the album doesn’t quite hit nostalgia, but more endearing confusion. You really do have to commend them, though, for sticking it out consistently over 11 tracks.

