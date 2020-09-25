Sad13 - Haunted Painting

Published: 10:00 am, September 25, 2020 Words: Paris Fawcett.

Sad13's Sadie Dupuis is a stone-cold punk. Recently splitting her time between running a record label, writing a poetry book, working with No Music For Ice and fronting multiple indie-rock projects, she's using her artistry to incite positive change.

On 'Haunted Painting' the trend is continued as Dupuis scatters her punk values all over the glossy, pop-rock record. It's full of synthy sweetness reminiscent of Slingshot Dakota and Charly Bliss but combined with more dynamic experimentation and the inclusion of instruments such as lap steel, glockenspiel and theremin. Dupuis plays everything, but drums here and the result is an album that beams with the fun it must have been to create.

The lyricism across 'Haunted Painting''s eleven tracks is knife-sharp with Dupuis writing her signature blend of vibrant pop that gleams with joy or haunt depending on what angle it's viewed at. The record explores themes of inadequacy, death and the future, all through the lens of a modern woman.

Across its first half, the record is pure pop brilliance with the attitude of Yeah Yeah Yeahs meets the musical stylings of 80s Tracy Ullman but plays most of its best tricks come the midpoint - proving it could have made for a stellar EP instead.

Despite this, 'Haunted Painting' wears its worries on its sleeve and sparkles as Sadie Dupuis shows once again how vital her voice is.

