Rolo Tomassi - Where Myth Becomes Memory

Published: 4:13 pm, March 10, 2022 Words: Alex Bradley.

It may be early, but you’ll likely struggle to find a better metal album this year. Tasked with following up the monolithic sound of their last full-length, Rolo Tomassi have raised the bar yet again on ‘Where Myth Becomes Memory’.

The paths chartered in ‘Grievances’ and then in ‘Time Will Die…’ converge and their bruising hardcore stylings are pitted against delicately conjured, sprawling, soundscapes and they find a way to work together. The core of the album of ‘Labyrinthine’, ‘Closer’ and ‘Drip’ perfectly shows off that a combo of heavyweight blows and intricate cuts can be just as devastating when dealt out together.

It’s a stunning record that cements Rolo Tomassi as one of best British bands around.