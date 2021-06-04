Rise Against - Nowhere Generation

Published: 3:07 pm, June 03, 2021 Words: Kelsey McClure.

“There was an expectation that the next generation would be better off than the one that had come before. Instead, their era has been defined by mass instability” states Rise Against in their latest manifesto. Produced by punk legend Bill Stevenson (Black Flag, The Descendents) ‘Nowhere Generation’ is a record inspired by the issues young people face today.

As a band known for their politically charged content, it is no surprise that this album takes aim at corporate greed. Feelings of anguish and anger are clearly expressed against the 21st century pursuit of wealth. Whilst this is the unifying theme of the record; more personal songs are peppered throughout. Such as the emotional acoustic track ‘Forfeit’ which discusses the importance of perseverance in tough times.

At the halfway mark, this album truly finds its feet and stands its ground. Eighth track ‘Sooner or Later’ is undoubtedly the best of the album. Balancing hard-hitting vocals with terrific instrumentals; it takes the band back to its roots. It is also the only song on this record to feature McIlrath’s (vocals/guitar) once signature growl. There is an overall cleaner, lighter sound to this release than its predecessors.

Throughout eleven tracks the band lament on themes of loss, isolation, and hopelessness. The lyrics are mostly creative and thought-provoking but are at the risk of straying into cliché territory at certain points. Full of catchy content, ‘Nowhere Generation’ is an album full of radio-friendly rock that will no doubt worm its way into the charts.