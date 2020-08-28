PVRIS - Use Me

Published: 10:25 pm, July 30, 2020 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

In so many ways, PVRIS have always been a band that span different worlds. With the dark, brooding spirit of rock music always strong, the bright, bold colours still shone through. For their third album, that saturation point is dialled up to eleven. By any reasonable measure, it works.

‘Use Me’ is the record that sees Lynn Gunn take the limelight - the point where the rapidly iconic leader feels comfortable taking credit for her efforts. That singular force is what drives hard. Tracks like ‘Gimme A Minute’ and ‘Dead Weight’ are pure modern pop; fizzing, bombastic rushes able to cut through the digital noise.

Though the ‘Hallucinations’ EP may have marked a significant shift for a band who have always had those tendencies in their locker, ‘Use Me’ is yet another jump.

A bringing into focus of an empowered desire to fight, even when the world around is hard. Genre boundaries have long seemed a thing of the past. A record of sky high ambitions, but with a fiercely independent spirit at its heart, this is the point PVRIS blossom.