Puppy - Pure Evil

Published: 2:57 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

It’s fair to say that the last couple of years would have any sensible person reassessing the point of everything. Introspection isn’t just about doubt, through. It’s also about finding the things that matter and grabbing hold of it.

That’s the process that Puppy’s second album ‘Pure Evil’ embraces. ‘The Kiss’ sounds like a modern classic from its opening seconds, equal parts melodic brains and grungy, scuzzy guts. ‘...And Watched It Glow’, on the other hand, kicks off with a gutteral drop and a healthy drone, while ‘Wasted Little Heart’ audiably struts about the place. It’s closer ‘Glacial’ that really finishes with a bang though. From mirrorball quiet to fuzzy delight, it’s a glistening prism of thirty-plus years of alternative music.

Pulling back from the edge and finding solace in themselves, ‘Pure Evil’ proves that some things are worth holding on to, no matter how heavy the storm.