Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Press To MECO - Transmute

A great album from a band that inspire in more mays than one.
Label: Marshall Records
Released: 20th August 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Press To MECO - Transmute
Published: 11:08 am, August 20, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

Sometimes bands just have to find a way to make it work. 

Press to MECO’s ‘Transmute’ is an album pieced together despite all the odds. Recorded in between lockdowns in a converted 16th-century hunting lodge, the band built their own studio out of anything they could lay their hands on. Coming out of a self-declared low period, it’s the perfect metaphor for a band willing to fight for what they believe in. 

From the anthemic crunch of ‘Another Day’, the satisfying punch of ‘Smouldering Sticks’ and the blistering, machine-gun blast of ‘Sabotage’, nothing about ‘Transmute’ suggests Press to MECO are leaving anything on the table. They’re all in, rolling the dice but stacking the odds in their favour as best they can. 

A great album from a band that inspire in more mays than one.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Here's everything you need to know about Press to MECO’s new album, ‘Transmute’
Colleen Green has debuted a brand new track, 'Someone Else'
Check out Waterparks' new video for 'The Secret Life Of Me'
Orchards have returned with their first new material of 2021, 'Leave Us Here (We’re Fine)'
Rolo Tomassi are back with a brand new single, 'Cloaked'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing