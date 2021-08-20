Press To MECO - Transmute

A great album from a band that inspire in more mays than one.

Published: 11:08 am, August 20, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Sometimes bands just have to find a way to make it work.

Press to MECO’s ‘Transmute’ is an album pieced together despite all the odds. Recorded in between lockdowns in a converted 16th-century hunting lodge, the band built their own studio out of anything they could lay their hands on. Coming out of a self-declared low period, it’s the perfect metaphor for a band willing to fight for what they believe in.

From the anthemic crunch of ‘Another Day’, the satisfying punch of ‘Smouldering Sticks’ and the blistering, machine-gun blast of ‘Sabotage’, nothing about ‘Transmute’ suggests Press to MECO are leaving anything on the table. They’re all in, rolling the dice but stacking the odds in their favour as best they can.

