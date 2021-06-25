Pom Pom Squad - Death of a Cheerleader

Published: 2:19 pm, August 18, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Pom Pom Squad’s ‘Death Of A Cheerleader’ is one of those albums. Addictive, instantly loveable and sure to set up camp for the long-term, it hits a high bar balanced between critical quality and chaotic brilliance, all the while dealing with real, proper subject matters. Messy relationships, a fucked-up society and identity crises all provide a personal-yet-identifiable canvas on which to build just-about-sparkling alt-rock gems. From the short, sharp punk blast of ‘Shame Reactions’ to the slower, swooning sway of ‘Forever’, ‘Death Of A Cheerleader’ has more than routine, but each and every one is a show-stopper. Well worth a shake of the old pom poms.