Pillow Queens - Leave The Light On

Published: 1:00 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Kelsey McClure.

“Chop me up but keep the rind; I’m having such an awful time.” Dublin based four-piece Pillow Queens shine on their second album ‘Leave The Light On’. It’s an intimate exploration of uncertainty, told through dulcet tones, poetic and sincere.

Sixth track, ‘Well Kept Wife’, is a brilliant piece of heartfelt storytelling, eliciting a feeling of sorrow paired with resignation. It’s immediately followed by a clear catharsis in the album’s climax: ‘No Good Woman’. The vocals are haunting yet ethereal, partnered with gorgeous instrumentals - this a standout song.

‘Leave The Light On’ is comforting, like a hot drink on a cold day or a hand of reassurance on a sagging shoulder. Effortlessly cool, indie perfection.