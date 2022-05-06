Peaness - World Full of Worry

Published: 2:45 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Connor Fenton.

After smatterings of festival appearances, headlines and supporting tours, harmony-heavy trio Peaness have given their fanatic underground following exactly what they wanted with 'World Full of Worry'. For anyone embarrassingly late to the Peaness hype, this record acts as the perfect introduction to their signature soft but strong, sweet but stern style of pop-punk-ish indie rock.

Opening with all the charm of Adventure Time’s closing theme in ‘Take a Trip’, the album offers both a wistful escape and genuine insight on the neuroses of powerlessly enduring your 20s, while maintaining remarkably optimistic intonation. ‘What’s The Use?’ fantastically embodies this, a riff-laden romp that sings its title a million times more cheerily than the rest of us do each morning. From the warbling B-Movie effect deep within the background to the infectious percussion imbuing unstoppable energy, there’s not a dull song in sight in 'World Full of Worry'.

Even when tugging at the heartstrings in the aptly-titled ‘Sad Song’, you can’t help but get swallowed up with a smile on your face with the fuzzed out strings and pristine synchronicity in Peaness’ vocals. As an album, this stands as a testament to the power in honing your craft, since it’s clearer now more than ever that good music comes from those who wait as long and work as hard as Peaness have.