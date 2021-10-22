Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Parquet Courts - Sympathy For Life

A masterclass in all that Parquet Courts have to offer.
Label: Rough Trade Records
Released: 22nd October 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Parquet Courts - Sympathy For Life
Published: 12:40 pm, October 13, 2021Words: Melissa Darragh.

Over a decade on from their formation, Brooklyn punks Parquet Courts continue their reign with new album ‘Sympathy For Life’. As full of charm and wit as earlier offerings, it brings thoughtful composition while maintaining that effortlessly cool exterior.

From the opening riff of 'Walking At A Downtown Pace' and the building bass lines of ‘Application Apparatus’ to the stylish grooves of the title-track, the album is a masterclass in all that Parquet Courts have to offer; this is a band who never miss a beat.

With more emphasis on electronic grooves, the band have found a way to elevate their sound while staying true to their roots, and 'Sympathy For Life' is undeniable proof that Parquet Courts are just as relevant now as they ever have been.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out Sleigh Bells' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Cyndi Lauper, Deftones, Madonna and more
Thrice: "I think about hope a lot"
Colleen Green: "I'm trying to figure out how to take responsibility for my own happiness"
Pulled Apart By Horses have revealed an April 2022 UK tour
Check out The Offspring's new video for 'The Opioid Diaries'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing