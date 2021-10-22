Parquet Courts - Sympathy For Life

Published: 12:40 pm, October 13, 2021 Words: Melissa Darragh.

Over a decade on from their formation, Brooklyn punks Parquet Courts continue their reign with new album ‘Sympathy For Life’. As full of charm and wit as earlier offerings, it brings thoughtful composition while maintaining that effortlessly cool exterior.

From the opening riff of 'Walking At A Downtown Pace' and the building bass lines of ‘Application Apparatus’ to the stylish grooves of the title-track, the album is a masterclass in all that Parquet Courts have to offer; this is a band who never miss a beat.

With more emphasis on electronic grooves, the band have found a way to elevate their sound while staying true to their roots, and 'Sympathy For Life' is undeniable proof that Parquet Courts are just as relevant now as they ever have been.