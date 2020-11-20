Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Palm Reader - Sleepless

A band who continue to push beyond their own expectations.
Label:
Released: 20th November 2020
Rating: ★★★★★
Palm Reader - Sleepless
Published: 2:10 pm, January 14, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

Bands like Palm Reader thrive in a world that centers around live music. In a year of such turmoil, where their natural home is closed up and shut away, there’s a need to let off some much-needed steam. ‘Sleepless’ is much more than that, though. 

Developing beyond the boundaries inside which they originally remained, this isn’t a band who want to stick to a singular formula. Instead, they’re a band caught within their own maelstrom - one that’s constantly pushing forwards. 

Knowing when to push hard and when to leave the space for the impact to be felt, it’s an ebb and flow which only heightens every hit. There’s no better example than closing track and album highlight ‘Both Ends of the Rope’ - the crowning glory for a band who continue to push beyond their own expectations.

