Our Hollow, Our Home - Burn In The Flood

Published: 3:14 pm, June 03, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Metalcore isn’t a quiet patch - neither in terms of the volume of bands, or the music itself. To punch through a crowded field takes a special something, and there’s no doubt Southampton bunch Our Hollow, Our Home have that x-factor about them.

Remaining fearsomely independent, their third full-length ‘Burn In The Flood’ is exactly the sort of cathartic war cry that feels so vital right now. A record caught in its own emotions, it’s raw, honest and determined to make itself heard. Showing both progression from what came before, and a fire burning hotter than ever before, it could well be their strongest work yet.