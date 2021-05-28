Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Our Hollow, Our Home - Burn In The Flood

Exactly the sort of cathartic war cry that feels so vital right now.
Label: Hollow Music
Released: 28th May 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Our Hollow, Our Home - Burn In The Flood
Published: 3:14 pm, June 03, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

Metalcore isn’t a quiet patch - neither in terms of the volume of bands, or the music itself. To punch through a crowded field takes a special something, and there’s no doubt Southampton bunch Our Hollow, Our Home have that x-factor about them. 

Remaining fearsomely independent, their third full-length ‘Burn In The Flood’ is exactly the sort of cathartic war cry that feels so vital right now. A record caught in its own emotions, it’s raw, honest and determined to make itself heard. Showing both progression from what came before, and a fire burning hotter than ever before, it could well be their strongest work yet.

