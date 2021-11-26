Subscribe to Upset
February 2022
Album reviews

Orchards - Trust Issues EP

A reminder of just why Orchards are one of the UK’s best bands yet to make it massive.
Label: Big Scary Monsters
Released: 26th November 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 12:30 pm, February 09, 2022

“I always say I’ll never write lyrics about something I haven’t personally experienced, and at this point I’ve experienced enough in the last year to last me a lifetime.” That’s how Orchards vocalist Lucy Evers introduces ‘Trust Issues’ - an EP crafted from a period
of discovery, both of ourselves and those around us. 

A collection of unusual, difficult or othering emotions, it manages to take the hard stuff and make it sound like hope. ‘Drive Me Home’ deals with the moment where we’re forced to care for those who haven’t necessarily earned it, while ‘Wrong Shoes’ is the moment the curtain lifts on someone not being quite who we thought. 

A reminder of just why Orchards are one of the UK’s best bands yet to make it massive.

