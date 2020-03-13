Orchards - Lovecore

Published: 5:36 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

To reference Paramore’s ‘After Laughter’ when talking about Orchards’ debut full- length ‘Lovecore’ is the ultimate in tributes. Run through with the same tropical brilliance and juxtaposing party-while-the- room-burns dynamics, opener ‘Sincerely Overwhelmed’ is nothing short of glorious.

This is far from a one-trick album, mind. ‘Girlfriend’ is a vampy, bombastic monster, while ‘Social Sobriety’ is a spoken word, twinkling pause. It’s the album’s centrepiece ‘Magical Thinking’ that really stands out, though. As spellbinding as its name suggests, it’s a rush of sparkling joy - an apt description for a band tapping into something genuinely special.