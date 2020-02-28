Nova Twins - Who Are The Girls?

Published: 5:00 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Steven Loftin.

The future is here. Nova Twins, and their self-awareness of being a punch to the jaw of stale-male rock everywhere, are ready to sweep everyone into their vortex.

Having signed to 333 Wreckords, you can assume the direction Nova Twins sound is heading. It's all unhinged energy that wants to affect something; be it a wider change in the world, or just to give your day a mustering of adrenaline.

Across the make-up of 'Who Are The Girls?'; wildly screeching guitars, thick, growling basslines, break-neck drums and sample sounds, it's all done to hair-raising levels. Which ultimately creates the feeling you're in the middle of a car chase in some blockbuster car chase with wanton destruction; it's unrelenting bordering psychotic in the best way possible.

The best part of the whole thing is how fun it is. There's no air of pretension, Nova Twins know the world is serious enough, what we really need is a straight-talking, tongue-in-cheek call to arms. From the creeper-warning "Don't you ever touch my hair unless you're paid to cut it" ('Bullet') to the mission statement of "I feel so ignored I want to be adored" ('Not My Day'), 'Who Are The Girls?' is packed with a life-force that's the sound of the future and won't stop till it happens.