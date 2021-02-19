nothing,nowhere. - Trauma Factory

Published: 4:34 pm, February 16, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin.

On 'Ruiner', Joe Mulherin, aka nothing,nowhere., explored his Soundcloud beginnings with the vast openness echoing mercifully while the anxiety and lamenting flowed forward as if his life depended on it. 'Trauma Factory' is Joe taking things to the next level because his life does depend on it.

He's raging ('death'), longing ('love or chemistry'), and introspective ('buck'), but most of all he wants more. 'Trauma Factory' finds nothing,nowhere. walking the same corridors that have made him a beacon for those in need of help, while along the way finding a new perspective that erupts out of the potent mixture of gritty R&B, crashing nu-metal, and straight-up post-punk.

This is a new level that not only builds upon 'Ruiner''s beginnings but leaves them sincerely and apologetically behind on the quest to figure this whole life thing out.