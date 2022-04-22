Northlane - Obsidian

Published: 12:30 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Dan Harrison.

Northlane aren’t a band who have always had it easy, but they’re also a band who have never let the world push them down. A useful skill to have as we come out of a near-apocalypse, running head first into the next.

New album ‘Obsidian’ finds the Aussies at their most powerful, mixing heavy sounds with electronic augmentation that never feels anything other than on the edge. Opener ‘Clarity’ stabs forwards with HD precision, while ‘This Is A Test’ thumps, growls and pulses like a sleek, shadowy chaos engine.

The first album Northlane deliver as a self-releasing, independent band, there’s no doubt they’re in command of their own destiny. However much the world burns around them, Northlane will keep charging through.