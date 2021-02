Published: 4:20 pm, February 16, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

Sweden’s Normandie are a band who like to go big. Matching their native county’s natural talent for a pop banger with a sense of thumping rock bombast. Opener ‘Babylon’ punches through with a showmaster’s flourish, while ‘Mission Control’ packs an almost disco beat.

If there’s a criticism to be had, it’s that with polish so thick it’s hard to really feel the emotion that so clearly lies beneath, but regardless - Normandie remain a whole heap of fun.