EP Review

NOBRO - Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar EP

Explosive and full of attitude, this record feels timeless.
Label: Big Scary Monsters
Released: 25th February 2022
Rating: ★★★★★
Published: 3:45 pm, March 16, 2022Words: Kelsey McClure.

Weighing in at seven tracks, ‘Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar’ - NOBRO’s follow-up to debut EP ‘Sick Hustle’ - is teetering on the edge of being a full album and hits just as hard. 

Opener ‘Better Each Day’ kicks off with a tongue-in-cheek gospel-esque introduction that transforms into a punchy and infectious number. With fuzzy guitar and beefy bass, ‘Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar’ is an outstanding example of modern garage rock. Track six ‘Get With You’ is full-on fun with some excellent percussion. The EP closes with ‘Life Is A Voyage’, but don’t be fooled by its acoustic backing - this song still has bite. 

Explosive and full of attitude, this record feels timeless. Flawless, face-melting guitar can be found on every track. Listen as loud as possible.

