Modern Error - Victim of a Modern Age

Published: 4:25 pm, March 10, 2022 Words: Kelsey McClure.

‘Victim Of A Modern Age’ is an ambitious, immersive experience. This is made all the more impressive by the fact that it is not only self-produced, but Modern Error's debut.

Twin brothers Zak (vocals) and Kel Pinchin (guitar) experiment with a mix of genres while channelling post-punk Influences. Electronic drums perfectly partner with guitars, and synthesisers easily support the intensity of the vocals, making for some massive tracks. The explosive ‘It’s Just A Feeling’ is the heaviest hitter of this 14 strong cinematic tracklist.

There is both a noticeable symmetry and progression on display here. ‘Victim Of A Modern Age’ is a story told in two parts; a record made to be listened to in one sitting. A spectacular debut from Modern Error.