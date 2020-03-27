Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Milk Teeth - Milk Teeth

Milk Teeth’s current incarnation is doubtlessly their strongest yet.
Label: Music For Nations
Released: 27th March 2020
Rating: ★★★★★
Milk Teeth - Milk Teeth
Published: 5:41 pm, July 28, 2020Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

A lot has happened since the release of Milk Teeth’s debut album. Label changes, line-up swaps and a whole heap of struggle to push through - it’s remarkable just what a vibrant, strong-willed beast their self-titled second full-length sounds. 

In Becky Blomfield, they have a voice that’s both gloriously loud and determined - unafraid to drag experiences across hot coals in an attempt to purge demons past and near-present. 

Opener ‘Given Up’ strains against its bindings, while ‘Sharks’ - predictably almost - has more than its fair share of teeth. More confident than ever before, Milk Teeth’s current incarnation is doubtlessly their strongest yet. 

Get out of their way, this train is coming through.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Broadside are forging ahead: "I'm going to swim until my fucking arms snap"
Perry Farrell has a glitzy new box set coming
Yours Truly have revealed a game-inspired video for 'Together'
Ghostemane has announced his eighth studio album, 'Anti-Icon'
Hot Milk have shared a new video for 'California's Burning'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing