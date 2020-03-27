Milk Teeth - Milk Teeth

Published: 5:41 pm, July 28, 2020 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

A lot has happened since the release of Milk Teeth’s debut album. Label changes, line-up swaps and a whole heap of struggle to push through - it’s remarkable just what a vibrant, strong-willed beast their self-titled second full-length sounds.

In Becky Blomfield, they have a voice that’s both gloriously loud and determined - unafraid to drag experiences across hot coals in an attempt to purge demons past and near-present.

Opener ‘Given Up’ strains against its bindings, while ‘Sharks’ - predictably almost - has more than its fair share of teeth. More confident than ever before, Milk Teeth’s current incarnation is doubtlessly their strongest yet.

Get out of their way, this train is coming through.