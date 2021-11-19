Mayday Parade - What It Means To Fall Apart

Published: 12:19 pm, February 09, 2022 Words: Kelsey McClure.

Long-reigning emo royalty, Mayday Parade provide yet another staple to the scene. ‘What It Means To Fall Apart’ is an album that oozes pure nostalgia, with the bright and bouncy opening track ‘Kids Of The Summer’ instantly transporting listeners back to those beloved summers at Warped Tour.

This album is both romantic and tragic, with songs lamenting themes of love, loss and longing. Derek Sanders’ voice is warm and gentle yet carries an audible ache. There is a great variety of introspective acoustic numbers and classic pop-punk anthems on display here.From the piano- backed isolation of ‘Bad At Love’ to the energetic ‘If My Ghosts Don’t Play, I Don’t Play’, every track is as strong as the last. Mayday Parade continue to prove themselves a cornerstone of emo.