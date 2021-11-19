Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.
Order a copy
February 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Mayday Parade - What It Means To Fall Apart

Mayday Parade continue to prove themselves a cornerstone of emo.
Label: Rise Records
Released: 19th November 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Mayday Parade - What It Means To Fall Apart
Published: 12:19 pm, February 09, 2022Words: Kelsey McClure.

Long-reigning emo royalty, Mayday Parade provide yet another staple to the scene. ‘What It Means To Fall Apart’ is an album that oozes pure nostalgia, with the bright and bouncy opening track ‘Kids Of The Summer’ instantly transporting listeners back to those beloved summers at Warped Tour. 

This album is both romantic and tragic, with songs lamenting themes of love, loss and longing. Derek Sanders’ voice is warm and gentle yet carries an audible ache. There is a great variety of introspective acoustic numbers and classic pop-punk anthems on display here.

From the piano- backed isolation of ‘Bad At Love’ to the energetic ‘If My Ghosts Don’t Play, I Don’t Play’, every track is as strong as the last. Mayday Parade continue to prove themselves a cornerstone of emo.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Sunflower Bean have announced their third album with new single, ‘Who Put You Up To This?’
Puppy have booked a new headline tour for May
Destroy Boys have announced their first-ever UK headline dates
Pulled Apart By Horses: "This is the most 'punk' album we've ever made"
Check out Cassyette's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Santana, Paramore, P!nk and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing