Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Waterparks, Rise Against, Tyler Posey and more.
Order a copy
June 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Mannequin Pussy - Perfect EP

A necessary eruption of passion and anger.
Label: Epitaph
Released: 21st May 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Mannequin Pussy - Perfect EP
Published: 3:04 pm, June 03, 2021Words: Edie McQueen.

Philly punks Mannequin Pussy’s latest EP is a necessary eruption of passion and anger, and a visceral reaction to the stir-crazy existence that has become the norm across the world the past year. It stokes a fire in retaliation of the strange, virtual world that has taken root, and fractures the Insta sheen with its restless fury and heated sound. 

The ferocity of the eponymous track ‘Perfect’ screams against the cyber state, shattering the screens of our phones as we pour over social media and disrupting the stillness with a vitriolic call back to the force of live shows. It is an animal feat, and one that is overtly physical as it pushes back against the illusory world of picture-perfect lives touted online. It conjures up images of a punk underworld and invites you in, rocking back and forth between the raw, flaming energy of ‘Pigs Is Pigs’ and the softer, melancholic sprawl of ‘Darling’. It’s the digging of jagged fingernails into the soft flesh of your palm, an action simultaneously both anxious and angry. 

The EP arrives on the scene with all guns blazing and a playful, scornful attitude, planting both feet in front of you; it’s not going anywhere.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Another Now have shared their new track 'Cascade'
Palaye Royale have confirmed a new UK headline tour for 2022
Trash Boat have announced their new album, 'Don't You Feel Amazing?'
Free Throw are teasing their album with new single, 'Ocular Pat Down'
Together Pangea are back with a new album, set for release later this year
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing