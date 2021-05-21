Mannequin Pussy - Perfect EP

Published: 3:04 pm, June 03, 2021 Words: Edie McQueen.

Philly punks Mannequin Pussy’s latest EP is a necessary eruption of passion and anger, and a visceral reaction to the stir-crazy existence that has become the norm across the world the past year. It stokes a fire in retaliation of the strange, virtual world that has taken root, and fractures the Insta sheen with its restless fury and heated sound.

The ferocity of the eponymous track ‘Perfect’ screams against the cyber state, shattering the screens of our phones as we pour over social media and disrupting the stillness with a vitriolic call back to the force of live shows. It is an animal feat, and one that is overtly physical as it pushes back against the illusory world of picture-perfect lives touted online. It conjures up images of a punk underworld and invites you in, rocking back and forth between the raw, flaming energy of ‘Pigs Is Pigs’ and the softer, melancholic sprawl of ‘Darling’. It’s the digging of jagged fingernails into the soft flesh of your palm, an action simultaneously both anxious and angry.

The EP arrives on the scene with all guns blazing and a playful, scornful attitude, planting both feet in front of you; it’s not going anywhere.