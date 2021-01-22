Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Lokoy - Badminton

A worthwhile prospect for electronic-pop devotees.
Label: Propeller
Released: 22nd January 2021
Rating: ★★★
Published: 11:36 am, January 22, 2021Words: Kelsey McClure.

Sløtface bassist Lasse Lokoy has traded his usual punk rock for something altogether more experimental. His debut solo album, ‘Badminton’ features snippets from a real conversation with an LA Uber driver in a move reminiscent of The 1975’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ (‘[weak soup]’, ‘[freaking disaster]’).

While many of the tracks appear bubbly and bouncy on the surface, a closer listen to the lyrics tells a different story, covering deceptively dark subjects like his complex relationship with his father (‘badminton’) and the strain sickness has put on a close friendship (‘limbo’).

Crammed full of collaborations, each artist brings a different flavour. Emilie Østebø lends gentle vocals to toe-tapper 'a mistake', while Safario helps single 'both eyes' buzz with infectious energy.

Many of these tracks would not feel out of place playing on a late-night radio show.

Some fans of Sløtface may have a hard time adjusting to Lokoy's new sound, but ‘Badminton’ is for sure a worthwhile prospect for electronic-pop devotees.

