August 2020
LOATHE - I Let It In, And It Took Everything

Label: SharpTone Records
Released: 7th February 2020
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 5:07 pm, July 28, 2020Words: Dan Harrison.

Occasionally, a heavy band will make an impact outside of their usual haunts. It’s not always the easiest journey to make - standard routes to wider audiences don’t easily open themselves up to acts of the louder variety - but Loathe are certainly well on their way. 

As ‘I Let It In And It Took Everything’ proves, the band’s second full-length isn’t the kind of record to stick within established lines. Pulling from new, interesting places, it’s more than capable of delivering a mighty punch, too. 

They may come from the underground, but that sound you hear is the floor shaking.

