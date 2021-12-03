Published: 12:29 pm, February 09, 2022 Words: Dan Harrison.

In a genre where everything is always angry, it’s easy to feel like sometimes those frustrations are performative at best. Not so much for Like Pacific.

‘Control My Sanity’ has a title that more than understands the assignment. Born during the start of the coronavirus pandemic, songs were written over video chats and iPhone demos - an experience that took a toll on the ADHD of vocalist Jordan Black. It’s that cathartic release that runs through the record - every yelled chorus a cathartic release.

Melodic and immediate, it’s also a tensed muscle, primed to release.