Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.
Order a copy
February 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Like Pacific - Control My Sanity

Melodic and immediate, it’s also a tensed muscle, primed to release.
Label: Pure Noise Records
Released: 3rd December 2021
Rating: ★★★
Like Pacific - Control My Sanity
Published: 12:29 pm, February 09, 2022Words: Dan Harrison.

In a genre where everything is always angry, it’s easy to feel like sometimes those frustrations are performative at best. Not so much for Like Pacific.

‘Control My Sanity’ has a title that more than understands the assignment. Born during the start of the coronavirus pandemic, songs were written over video chats and iPhone demos - an experience that took a toll on the ADHD of vocalist Jordan Black. It’s that cathartic release that runs through the record - every yelled chorus a cathartic release.

Melodic and immediate, it’s also a tensed muscle, primed to release.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Sunflower Bean have announced their third album with new single, ‘Who Put You Up To This?’
Puppy have booked a new headline tour for May
Destroy Boys have announced their first-ever UK headline dates
Pulled Apart By Horses: "This is the most 'punk' album we've ever made"
Check out Cassyette's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Santana, Paramore, P!nk and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing