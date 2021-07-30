Lauran Hibberd - Goober EP

Published: 11:09 am, August 19, 2021 Words: Steven Loftin.

Our Lauran’s blend of slacker-pop-rock, with its snarling eye-roll at dealing with the ickiest of creatures - boys - has been gestating for a couple of years now. On her latest EP, a decent chunk of the tracks have already been unleashed on the world, but this doesn’t make their grouping on ‘Goober’ any less joyful.

There’s something cathartic about her warts’n’all way of biting at redundant relationships (‘Bleurgh’), kicking ‘em to the curb (‘Boy Bye’), and the war games of love life (‘Old Nudes’ and ‘Crush’).

Closer ‘You Never Looked So Cool’ reads like a haunting nightmare but sounds like an ethereal daydream, opting for a slow, clean chug, offering more than once facet to this burgeoning tongue-in-cheek master of the fanciful, funny and fearless.