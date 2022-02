Published: 12:27 pm, February 09, 2022 Words: Dan Harrison.

'Town Called Nothing’ might not be the solo mini-album you’d expect to get from Blood Red Shoes Laura-Mary Carter - best known for shredding her way through brooding, spitting melodic indie-punk anthems - but that’s part of its charm.

From opening track ‘Blue’s Not My Colour’ there’s a different textured palette on show - lush, enveloping and timeless, it’s a collection that offers a new perspective on an artist at a time where we’re all discovering new things about ourselves.

A low-key gem.