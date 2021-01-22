Lande Hekt – Going to Hell

Published: 12:11 pm, January 22, 2021 Words: Dillon Eastoe.

Taking time out from their main gig fronting Exeter punks and Upset favourites Muncie Girls, Lande Hekt continues to refine the empathetic, brutally honest songwriting that made her name in the UK alternative scene.

After a brilliant 2019 EP 'Gigantic Disappointment' (check out 'Carpet' from that release), 'Going to Hell' represents Hekt's first full-length album without her bandmates, and finds the singer opening her diary to share stories of isolation, anxiety and coming to terms with sexual identity.

The songwriting tics will be familiar to fans of Muncie Girls but are given a more considered approach here, guitars not needing to battle for attention and rather grounding Lande's stream of consciousness lyrics. The title-track snarls at religious conservatism, '80 Days of Rain' expresses pity for the wildlife being obliterated by climate change and standout 'Whiskey' casts around for answers to the weight of it all.

Continuing to create while forced off the road, Lande Hekt is becoming one of punk's vital songwriters.