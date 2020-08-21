Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deftones, Bully, The Front Bottoms and more.
Order a copy
September 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

L.A. Witch - Play With Fire

You'll want to be part of their misfit gang of old souls in no time.
Label: Suicide Squeeze Records
Released: 21st August 2020
Rating: ★★★
L.A. Witch - Play With Fire
Published: 1:24 pm, September 16, 2020Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

On L.A Witch's second album 'Play With Fire', the band provide the soundtrack to enchanting barren deserts, painting images of misadventures in the sweltering heat of their namesake capital.

As with all great second albums, the band's sonic soundscape has grown further, this time a confident step from the jangly desert rock realm. A new, curious confidence is flowing through its veins, where weird and wonderful sounds piece together the stories told. At points you're transported back to the 60s and 70s with sensual, blues-tinged country ('Motorcycle Boy'), and in others, you're in a brooding post-punk haze ('Gen Z') or in experimental and gorgeous psychedelic grooves ('Starred').

While the sounds may feel nostalgic, and make you yearn for a mysterious land far away, the attitude and lyricism remain contemporary, delivered with a cool sophistication. Driving basslines and moments of distorted guitars and woozy garage rock make 'Play With Fire' an inviting listen, and you'll want to be part of their misfit gang of old souls in no time.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Movements embrace their new role: "I never pictured my band becoming activists for mental health awareness"
Nova Twins have unveiled their new video for 'Play Fair'
Chamber are teasing their debut album with new single 'Visions Of Hostility'
iDKHOW have released the title-track from upcoming debut album, 'Razzmatazz'
Rise Against have shared their new track 'Broken Dreams, Inc.' with a DC-inspired video
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing