Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Kurt Vile - (watch my moves)

If you need a bit of escapism, '(watch my moves)' is what you’re looking for.
Label: Verve Records
Released: 15th April 2022
Rating: ★★★
Kurt Vile - (watch my moves)
Published: 2:34 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Steven Loftin.

Remaining as effortlessly cool as ever, Kurt Vile comes a twangin’, spouting his tales once more. This time on his ninth outing '(watch my moves)', he’s bursting things wide open, taking them as panoramic as they can get.

Having been around for a fair while now, it’s easy to understand what you’ll be getting from Mr Kurt, but that doesn’t make it any less explorative. Offering up vast scenes (some clocking in at more than seven minutes!) if you need a bit of escapism, '(watch my moves)' is what you’re looking for.

At times it can feel like there’s no real direction, but that’s the point. From the delicate, cutesy opener ‘Going on a Plane Today’, to the calming ‘Jesus on a Wire’, the psychedelic hues melding with the sand-between-your-fingers sheen it’s a choose your own adventure. '(watch my moves)' does all this with the understanding that you’re here because you want to be, and within the vastness, you might even find some answers beneath his deftly woven, oftentimes odd-ball lyrics.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Memphis May Fire: "I've never regretted a moment of vulnerability"
Alexisonfire have announced a UK tour for October
Taking Back Sunday: "It feels no time has passed at all"
PUPPY have shared a new 90s computer game video for 'Glacial'
Vukovi have announced a new album, 'Nula'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing