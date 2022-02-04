Korn - Requiem

Published: 4:23 pm, March 10, 2022 Words: Steven Loftin.

Now on their fourteenth offering, Korn are continuing to secure their flag in the ground. Following up 2019’s more delicate ‘The Nothing’, ‘Requiem’ is the Cali nu-metal OGs reminding us just how and why they got to be the godfathers of that murky swamp we all know and love.

Still within the deep recesses of recovery and processing just how shitty the world can be, no one does it with quite as much full-force twisted mania. The blows come fast and heavy with the quick one-two of ‘Forgotten’ and ‘Let The Darkness Do The Rest’ as the band settles into their heaviest outing in a hot minute.

At times ‘Requiem’, can feel like the band crawling back to their heady nineties days, but with the screams feeling born out of the present, this stops any real notion of retroactivity. Constantly charging their craft to its lightning-striking best, the epic howls and growls we all know and love are older and wiser, but no less cathartic or powerful.