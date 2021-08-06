Kississippi - Mood Ring

Published: 11:12 am, August 19, 2021 Words: Kelsey McClure.

Kississippi’s voice is gorgeous and ethereal; the guitar dreamy and nostalgic. There’s a quiet comfort to be found in second album ‘Mood Ring’: it can feel like a late night drive with friends or like watching the sunset with a loved one, but it can also feel like growing pains under the gentle glow of fairy lights in your childhood bedroom.

Opening track ‘We’re So In Tune’ will rattle around your head for days, while lead single ‘Big Dipper’ marks the perfect portrayal of Kissi’s signature brand of gentle angst. Her vocals on fifth track ‘Heaven’ are well, heavenly, while closing track ‘Hellbeing’ wraps things up in an enchanting bow.

It’s appropriate that this album is called ‘Mood Ring’; effortlessly transitioning from blue to blush, from sad to romantic, it’s highly emotive and highly effective. Wonderful vibes from a wonderful album.