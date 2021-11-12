Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.
Order a copy
February 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Kills Birds - Married

A consistently powerful first move from the punk rock outfit.
Label: KRO Records / Royal Mountain Records
Released: 12th November 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Kills Birds - Married
Published: 12:13 pm, February 09, 2022Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

With fans in Kim Gordon and Dave Grohl, it's no surprise that the debut album from LA noisy newbies Kills Birds is a mean feat.

The trio are fronted by Bosnian-Canadian singer and visual artist Nina Ljeti, whose incomparable vocals strike a chord from the first moments of opener' Rabbit'. Hitting you hard, Nina's voice is fraught and confrontational. "I'm not like the other girls," she sings frankly, with a hint of irony.

'Married' is a record bursting with gems that lean into the heavier side of alt-rock. Second track 'Cough Up Cherries' is mid-00s emo at its finest, whilst 'Offside' balances the delicate with the fuzzy in a hardy and euphoric mix akin to Deftones. Not to mention the panicked, blink-and-you'll-miss-it 'Woman'.

As the thunderous 'PTL' rages on, thick with anticipation, to call this record ambitious would be insulting, as its execution and complexity feels infinite.

The album draws to a poignant close with 'Good Planning' - a guttural outlook on reproduction "trying to procreate / I need more friends, they're always late / trying to gestate," Nina groans. The delicate acoustic of the title-track provides a stirring final stop on what's a consistently powerful first move from the punk rock outfit.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Sunflower Bean have announced their third album with new single, ‘Who Put You Up To This?’
Puppy have booked a new headline tour for May
Destroy Boys have announced their first-ever UK headline dates
Pulled Apart By Horses: "This is the most 'punk' album we've ever made"
Check out Cassyette's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Santana, Paramore, P!nk and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing