Kills Birds - Married

Published: 12:13 pm, February 09, 2022 Words: Jasleen Dhindsa.

With fans in Kim Gordon and Dave Grohl, it's no surprise that the debut album from LA noisy newbies Kills Birds is a mean feat.

The trio are fronted by Bosnian-Canadian singer and visual artist Nina Ljeti, whose incomparable vocals strike a chord from the first moments of opener' Rabbit'. Hitting you hard, Nina's voice is fraught and confrontational. "I'm not like the other girls," she sings frankly, with a hint of irony.

'Married' is a record bursting with gems that lean into the heavier side of alt-rock. Second track 'Cough Up Cherries' is mid-00s emo at its finest, whilst 'Offside' balances the delicate with the fuzzy in a hardy and euphoric mix akin to Deftones. Not to mention the panicked, blink-and-you'll-miss-it 'Woman'.

As the thunderous 'PTL' rages on, thick with anticipation, to call this record ambitious would be insulting, as its execution and complexity feels infinite.

The album draws to a poignant close with 'Good Planning' - a guttural outlook on reproduction "trying to procreate / I need more friends, they're always late / trying to gestate," Nina groans. The delicate acoustic of the title-track provides a stirring final stop on what's a consistently powerful first move from the punk rock outfit.