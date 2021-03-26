Subscribe to Upset
April 2021
Album review

Kali Masi - [laughs]

Poignant and empowering anthems of identity and self.
Label: Take This To Heart Records
Released: 26th March 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 10:09 am, March 18, 2021Words: Phoebe De Angelis.

Honing their sound and leaning into their midwest-emo sensibilities, on ‘[laughs]’ Kali Masi tackle their demons head-on. The punchy release is packed full of witty lyricism, and maintains a high-energy from start to finish. 

‘Guilt Like A Gun’ builds and retreats to really resonate, declaring “it seems like nothing ever changes these days”. Touching on issues like emotional abuse, tense friendships and feeling comfortable in misery, such self-awareness and realisation encourages brutally honest reflection. 

Having delivered poignant and empowering anthems of identity and self, finale ‘The Stray’ is the ultimate letting go of inhibitions as we see the band really dig their heels in. 

Kali Masi are breaking down boundaries and truly taking no shit.

