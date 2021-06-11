K.Flay - Inside Voices EP

Published: 2:20 pm, August 18, 2021 Words: Dan Harrison.

How do you be ‘rock’ in 2021? Yes! That’s it! You get Travis Barker to drum on one of your songs! K.Flay is even more ‘rock’ than that - she’s got Tom Morello too.

None of this is in any way a piss-take. Modern rock is all about attitude, not a slavish determination to only play approved riffs to the minimum number of people in a dank basement.

Sure, K.Flay might often be musically bubblegum-bright, mixing electro and art-pop, but that hyperactive act of rebellion has a sense of swagger and abandon that’s impossible to dislike. Irresistibly fun.