Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
EP review

K.Flay - Inside Voices EP

A sense of swagger and abandon that’s impossible to dislike.
Label: BMG
Released: 11th June 2021
Rating: ★★★★
K.Flay - Inside Voices EP
Published: 2:20 pm, August 18, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

How do you be ‘rock’ in 2021? Yes! That’s it! You get Travis Barker to drum on one of your songs! K.Flay is even more ‘rock’ than that - she’s got Tom Morello too. 

None of this is in any way a piss-take. Modern rock is all about attitude, not a slavish determination to only play approved riffs to the minimum number of people in a dank basement. 

Sure, K.Flay might often be musically bubblegum-bright, mixing electro and art-pop, but that hyperactive act of rebellion has a sense of swagger and abandon that’s impossible to dislike. Irresistibly fun.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Orchards have returned with their first new material of 2021, 'Leave Us Here (We’re Fine)'
Rolo Tomassi are back with a brand new single, 'Cloaked'
Caskets: "It's okay to not be okay"
Track by Track: Meet Me @ The Altar - Model Citizen EP
Every Time I Die have announced their new album, 'Radical'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing