InTechnicolour - Big Sleeper

Published: 4:37 pm, February 28, 2020 Words: Martyn Young.

Distinctive in their sludgy rock sound and relentless in its driving intensity, Brighton's stoner rockers InTechnicolour ramp things up to the extreme on 'Big Sleeper'.

Big, heavy riffs and a thundering rock attack is the defining sound here and coupled with the fevered vocals of Tobie Anderson it makes for a frequently thrilling experience. Opening track 'Miami Funk' bursts out of the blocks and similar rib shaking riffs illuminate tracks like 'Shaker' and the doomy death march of 'Gallon Man'.

InTechnicolour are a band who know their strengths and know their sound, and they play to them expertly on an album that accentuates their best qualities. The record is a concise nine tracks long, but each of the songs sprawls out into a cavernous expanse culminating in the atmospheric and portentous drone of closing track 'Tortoise' which is a fine example of the band's sense of ambition on an impressive debut album.

