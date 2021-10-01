Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Illuminati Hotties - Let Me Do One More

Sarah Tudzin’s fuzzy lo-fi punk edge is glowing once more.
Label: Snack Shack Tracks
Released: 1st October 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Illuminati Hotties - Let Me Do One More
Published: 11:40 am, October 13, 2021Words: Steven Loftin.

The rambunctious bundle of fun that is Illuminati Hotties is back. Ready to bring a little light-hearted joy to the world, Sarah Tudzin’s fuzzy lo-fi punk edge is glowing once more. Surrounding saccharine melodies, her unstoppable energy is soaking up all it can to keep the good ship Hotties bounding along.

Since having label issues and setting out on her own, there’s joyful electricity running through her third outing. 'Let Me Do One More' is a glimpse into the living and learning life of its creator. Featuring many shades, from the sincerely reserved (‘Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism’, ‘Protector’), to the tongue-in-cheek country twang (‘u v v p’ feat Buck Meek), and the rip-roaringly fed up (‘MMMOOOAAAAYAYAY’); it’s a frazzled expedition into the great wide open of her mind.

Certainly, the twinkle in the Hotties eye comes from Sarah’s ability to traverse the serious, playful and antagonistic, making them all work together as harmoniously as not giving a fuck will allow. Much like a joke can of snakes, Hotties has popped open, and the ensuing chaos is something as welcoming as it is challenging. It wants you to take those sharp turns alongside 'Let Me Do One More', and, well, if you don’t want to? Who cares. Illuminati Hotties sure won’t.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out Sleigh Bells' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Cyndi Lauper, Deftones, Madonna and more
Thrice: "I think about hope a lot"
Colleen Green: "I'm trying to figure out how to take responsibility for my own happiness"
Pulled Apart By Horses have revealed an April 2022 UK tour
Check out The Offspring's new video for 'The Opioid Diaries'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing