Iceage – Seek Shelter

Published: 2:42 pm, June 03, 2021 Words: Edie McQueen.

Danish corner shop crusaders, Iceage, are back with their feverishly eclectic new album, kept in line only by the constancy of its beating punk heart. 'Seek Shelter' is violently animated with all the antagonistic guitar lines and venomous vocals that the band have explored in their previous records, but it stands apart in its coyness and silent sensitivity. There's a lightness to the way the album skips between influences, strangely contrasted with lead singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt's heavy, sullen vocal performance.

From the opening track 'Shelter Song', a drawling odyssey that transports you straight to the late, uncertain hours of a seedy dive bar, the band's dishevelled image of disillusionment is forefronted with pugnacious defiance. Followed by the punchy chaos of 'High and Hurt', their sound quickly unravels into the sonic equivalent of a mosh pit, guitars and drums clashing whilst spitting vocals cut through. And yet this is only the tip of the iceberg. From the unexpectedly soft balladry of 'Love Kills Slowly', to the tinny Western harmonica of 'Gold City', to the slow promenade of 'Drink Rain', this is an obstinately subversive album. It throws around religious and pop culture imagery with a reckless attitude, tenacious in its disruption of what might be expected at every stage.

Half menacing, half casual; the album is bound together only by a churlishly vicious intent and a continued restless edge. It allows the band and the listener space to assume the roles of the lover, the fighter, the villain and the hero all in tandem as the songs barrel between different cinematic visions. It proves that, with four albums already under their belts, the band aren't about to slow down for anybody or anything.