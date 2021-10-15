Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Ice Nine Kills - The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood

From Child’s Play to American Psycho, it’s a pulpy delight.
Label: Fearless Records
Released: 15th October 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 12:27 pm, October 13, 2021Words: Dan Harrison.

There’s a lot to be said about a bit of dramatics, which is a good thing for Ice Nine Kills, because they’ve packed a trailer full of ‘em. 

Following on from 2018’s ‘The Silver Scream’, ‘Welcome to Horrorwood’ is a record that casts its predecessor as a work of fiction, dragging the narrative right into the real world. All that’s left behind of a gruesome murder are 13 tracks left behind by the suspected killer. 

As much a game of narrative cat and mouse as an album of pummelling delight, the clear love and inspiration of cinematic horror is still clear to see, referencing classic films from the genre throughout. From Child’s Play to American Psycho, it’s a pulpy delight. 

