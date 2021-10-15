Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Ian Miles - Degradation, Death and Decay

While it isn’t heavy in genre, it certainly is in substance.
Label: Big Scary Monsters
Released: 15th October 2021
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 12:07 pm, October 13, 2021Words: Kelsey McClure.

Ian Miles has had plenty of experience with releasing music in a group (Creeper, Our Time Down Here) but not so much own his own. As his first solo album, ‘Degradation, Death and Decay’ understandably brings forth some anxiety. So much so, he says that it has taken him years to build up the confidence to release it. His fears should be placed aside, as Ian has created something fantastic.

Looking at the accompanying imagery of this album, you’d be forgiven if you thought it was the latest release from a death metal band. But while it isn’t heavy in genre, it certainly is in substance. This record is deeply personal, like reading pages from a diary. The lyrics are poetic and the emotion they bring is palpable. Ian Miles’ fragile voice and gentle guitar both contrast and complement the weight of his words. 

‘Degradation, Death and Decay’ is an album for stormy nights with the lights off; original and brave.

