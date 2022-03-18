Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Hot Water Music - Feel The Void

They don’t make ‘em like Hot Water Music anymore.
Label:
Released: 18th March 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Hot Water Music - Feel The Void
Published: 2:00 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Dan Harrison.

Nine albums deep, Hot Water Music have no right to sound like this. With the kind of heritage most bands struggle to even dream up, if anything, they might even sound more engaged. 

‘Feel The Void’ comes after vocalist and guitarist Chris Wollard took a step back from live performance in 2017, his stand-in The Flatliners’ Chris Cresswell joining the band in the studio in a more significant way than before, and with Brian McTernan - who worked on 2001’s ‘A Flight And A Crash’, 2002’s ‘Caution’ and 2004’s ‘The New What Next’ - returning to produce. All of which means this is Hot Water Music are operating at 110% power. 

It shows. Raw, urgent and intense, it’s an album which stays true to their considerable roots while pushing at the edges with new emotional thrust. They don’t make ‘em like Hot Water Music anymore.

