Hot Milk - I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I’m Dead EP

Published: 11:00 am, October 13, 2021 Words: Kelsey McClure.

Pop-punk isn’t dead; it’s been revived and reinvented by none other than Manchester’s Hot Milk. Ferocious from the get go and never losing steam, second EP ‘I Just Wanna Know What Happens When I’m Dead’ is confirmation that this band is going places.

Vocalists Han Mee and Jim Shaw work together like a well oiled machine. Together, they’re able to create both biting edge and ear pleasing harmonies. This record is infectious, full of huge sing-along choruses; of which, the title-track is rightfully the star of the show.

Hot Milk expertly combine electronic elements and more traditional ones. Yet, all of the tracks fit seamlessly together for a cohesive experience, the EP achieving more in five songs than some bands do in ten.