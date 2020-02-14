Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Dune Rats, Twin Atlantic, Vukovi and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Album review

Hollywood Undead – New Empire Vol. 1

A short sharp shock of anthems and riffs, it's the full Hollywood Undead experience.
Label: BMG
Released: 14th February 2020
Rating: ★★★
Hollywood Undead – New Empire Vol. 1
Published: 11:13 am, February 14, 2020Words: Martyn Young.

Six albums is an impressive achievement by any band, and Hollywood Undead have managed that feat on 'New Empire' still sounding as invigorated and energised as ever. A short sharp shock of anthems and riffs, it's the full Hollywood Undead experience.

The album is relentlessly in your face with skyscraping chorus' designed to raise roofs. 'Heart of a Champion' and 'Frantic' are worthy new anthems to add to their cannon.

There's precious little nuance here. Hollywood Undead didn't get where they are by being shrinking violets, and they don't have any time for subtleties. Best consumed as a startling shot of adrenaline it's not an album in which you'll find much new, but it's high octane and does everything you'd want from a Hollywood Undead record.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Track by Track: Le Butcherettes - Don't Bleed EP
Lauran Hibberd takes to the TV screen for her new 'Bang Bang Bang' video
The Faim have released a new video for 'Buying Time'
Asking Alexandria have shared their new track, 'They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)'
New Found Glory have announced their tenth studio album, 'Forever + Ever x Infinity'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing