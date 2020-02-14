Hollywood Undead – New Empire Vol. 1

Published: 11:13 am, February 14, 2020 Words: Martyn Young.

Six albums is an impressive achievement by any band, and Hollywood Undead have managed that feat on 'New Empire' still sounding as invigorated and energised as ever. A short sharp shock of anthems and riffs, it's the full Hollywood Undead experience.

The album is relentlessly in your face with skyscraping chorus' designed to raise roofs. 'Heart of a Champion' and 'Frantic' are worthy new anthems to add to their cannon.

There's precious little nuance here. Hollywood Undead didn't get where they are by being shrinking violets, and they don't have any time for subtleties. Best consumed as a startling shot of adrenaline it's not an album in which you'll find much new, but it's high octane and does everything you'd want from a Hollywood Undead record.

