Album review

Higher Power – 27 Miles Underwater

There are no boundaries for Higher Power.
Label: Roadrunner
Released: 24th January 2020
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 2:18 pm, January 20, 2020Words: Martyn Young.

Leeds’ Higher Power are a band all about changes in dynamics and moods, capable of flipping a switch effortlessly from brutal aggression to dreamy escapism. Their second album ‘27 Miles Underwater’ highlights this magpie nature to exhilarating effect.

Opening track ‘Seamless’ is almost psychedelic in the wide-eyed wonder of its huge chorus while second single ‘Low Season’ finds them on reliably crunching and powerful rock ground. ‘Drag The Line’ climax’s the album in suitably thrilling fashion.

There are no boundaries for Higher Power and throughout the album, they showcase that their own brand of hardcore has many branches and they're not afraid to shake things up. It’s the sound of a confident band who know that they’re making a significant step up and are ready to shout about it.

