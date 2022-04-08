Subscribe to Upset
Album review

HEALTH - DISCO4 :: PART II

In so many ways, HEALTH feel just as vital as they ever did.
Label: Loma Vista
Released: 8th April 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Published: 2:31 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

It’s 15 years since HEALTH first broke through the nascent blogosphere. Most of their peers of that time have aged out, drifted away or lost their relevance - and yet, with their ‘DISCO4’ project, that’s a fate yet to befall a trio whose influence is still felt keenly across a whole plethora of modern music. Something perhaps best shown by the cast of collaborators found on this second installment. From relative but impressive new talent Poppy, Ekkstacy and Ho99o9 to certified legends Nine Inch Nails and Lamb of God, their ability to pull others through their glitching, grainy digital filter remains as compelling as it is impressive. In so many ways, HEALTH feel just as vital as they ever did.

