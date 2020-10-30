Happy. - Imposter Syndrome

Published: 11:51 am, October 29, 2020 Words: Finlay Holden.

Despite their name, grungy American trio Happy. use their second record to discuss themes of mental health and struggling with strained personal relationships under the all-singing, all-dancing guise of fast-paced and aggressively melodic emo pop rock.

The album is well-represented by its singles, particularly with ‘LiarLiar’, serving as an abstraction of a therapy session that explores how mental health diagnosis impacts your self-worth, and all to a banging chorus that seamlessly fuses punk and pop rock. ‘A Cure For Wellness’ similarly explores addiction, and ‘Sick is the New Sane’ discusses the unseen pressure of generating presence as an artist, both also to enjoyable guitar thrashing and scrappy vocals. Although they are sonically consistent, some of the LP deep cuts are largely forgettable; ‘Background Noise’ turns out to be exactly that - enjoyable, definitely, but with no real unique or identifiable features.

All these songs instil a fond nostalgia - the album emulates emo music well, and in a more mature manner than their full-length debut - but while undeniably fun, 'Imposter Syndrome' doesn’t really do anything new for the band or the genre.