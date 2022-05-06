Subscribe to Upset
Album review

Halestorm - Back From The Dead

A continuously impressive album of rock ballads to belt in the rain.
Label:
Released: 6th May 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Halestorm - Back From The Dead
Published: 2:30 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Kelsey McClure.

"I’m back from the dead!" frontwoman Lzzy Hale roars on the titular opening track. Her voice is so powerful that it threatens to shake your speakers. Sharp and full of shredding guitar, Grammy award winners Halestorm have released a continuously impressive album of rock ballads to belt in the rain. It will be exciting to see how these translate to stadium stages.

The album has an eye-watering intensity that only lifts for the few acoustic tracks sprinkled throughout, which are still badass in their own way, backed by an empowering emotional rawness. Colossal closing track ‘Raise Your Horns’ (which aptly shares its name with Lzzy’s podcast and mental health campaign on social media) is a call to arms, truly feeling like a love letter to fans. 

Halestorm are back from the dead. But did they really ever die?

