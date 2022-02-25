Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
EP review

Graphic Nature - New Skin EP

Satisfyingly brilliant.
Label: Rude Records
Released: 25th February 2022
Rating: ★★★★
Graphic Nature - New Skin EP
Published: 2:11 pm, May 30, 2022Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Kent metallers Graphic Nature’s first EP for new label Rude Records sees them showing they’re a band with their feet firmly planted. 

Named after a Deftones song, it’s no shock to see them pulling influences from nu-metal aggression to Trent Reznor style brilliance - refusing to stick to the formulaic, but never straying so far they lose their thread. It’s a mix that, while not entirely out of leftfield, still manages to mix the heavy with a refreshing edge. 

The brooding, glitching, spoken word middle section of ‘drain’ shows it best, building the tension before collapsing under a titanic crunch. Satisfyingly brilliant. 

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Memphis May Fire: "I've never regretted a moment of vulnerability"
Alexisonfire have announced a UK tour for October
Taking Back Sunday: "It feels no time has passed at all"
PUPPY have shared a new 90s computer game video for 'Glacial'
Vukovi have announced a new album, 'Nula'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing