Graphic Nature - New Skin EP

Published: 2:11 pm, May 30, 2022 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Kent metallers Graphic Nature’s first EP for new label Rude Records sees them showing they’re a band with their feet firmly planted.

Named after a Deftones song, it’s no shock to see them pulling influences from nu-metal aggression to Trent Reznor style brilliance - refusing to stick to the formulaic, but never straying so far they lose their thread. It’s a mix that, while not entirely out of leftfield, still manages to mix the heavy with a refreshing edge.

The brooding, glitching, spoken word middle section of ‘drain’ shows it best, building the tension before collapsing under a titanic crunch. Satisfyingly brilliant.